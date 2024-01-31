28-year-old Ludhiana resident found dead in New Zealand

A 28-year-old man of Pamal village in Ludhiana died under mysterious circumstances in Dunedin suburb of Pine Hill area in New Zealand. Gurjit Singh

Gurjit Singh, residing in New Zealand since 2015 on a study visa, was found dead outside his residence in an incident that remains unexplained.

He got married six months ago, and his wife was about to join him as her flight was scheduled for February 6.

His body was found by his friend around 8.30 am when he went to see him, after his wife called him and expressed concern that she was unable to contact him.

Grief stricken Nishan Singh, father of the deceased, said his son had recently rented a house in that area, as his wife was planning to move to New Zealand from India.

“We were making preparations and were busy shopping, when the devastating news arrived. Nothing is clear yet. We don’t know how he died, who killed him, or what exactly happened. All I know is that I have lost everything,” said Nishan Singh.

“Gurjit was a successful entrepreneur and had recently established his own successful optic wire business in New Zealand following the completion of his studies. He was asking us to come to New Zealand to help him in business,” he added.

Village sarpanch Jagdish Singh Jaggi said he is reaching out to the government for assistance in repatriating Gurjit’s body for the last rites.