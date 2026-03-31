28-year-old steps in to resolve fight outside Mohali cafe, stabbed

A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times outside a cafe in Sector 128 after he and a friend attempted to intervene in a billing dispute. The assault, took place around midnight on Wednesday. Mohali police registered an FIR after receiving medical reports. (Shutterstock)

The assault, took place around midnight on Wednesday. Police registered an FIR after receiving medical reports.

According to the complainant, Nitin a resident of Phase 11, he was dining with his friend Sahil at a cafe when two men at a neighbouring table began arguing with a cafe staffer over a bill.

Nitin and Sahil tried to pacify them, after which the men stepped out but allegedly waited outside the cafe.

When Nitin and Sahil left around 11.59 pm, the two men returned with three associates and confronted them.

During the heated exchange, accused Rudhar allegedly pulled out a knife from his waistband and stabbed Nitin in the right rib area. As Nitin collapsed, three others allegedly kicked him repeatedly in the stomach.

Nitin managed to get up and attempt an escape, but the group surrounded him again. Rudhar allegedly attacked him a second time, striking the left side of his face with the knife.

The accused fled moments later as a crowd gathered, allegedly threatening to kill both Nitin and Sahil.

Police said Nitin sustained three sharp-weapon injuries as confirmed in the medico-legal report from the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. He was admitted for treatment before the complaint was formally recorded.

The Balongi police registered a case against the two men, including the prime accused, identified as Rudhar of Kharar, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They are facing charges under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (1) (grievous hurt with dangerous weapons), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 190 and 191(3) (unlawful assembly and rioting) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of BNS.