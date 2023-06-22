Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 29 held in drug-related cases in J&K’s Baramulla in last 5 months

29 held in drug-related cases in J&K’s Baramulla in last 5 months

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 22, 2023 01:02 AM IST

Police have registered nine cases under NDPS Act and arrested 29 persons in Baramulla during the last five months

Police have registered nine cases under NDPS Act and arrested 29 persons in Baramulla during the last five months. Meanwhile, police arrested drug peddler along with contraband substance in Shopian.

Police also arrested a drug peddler along with contraband substance in south Kashmir’s Shopian. (Representational Photo)
Police in Baramulla continuing its war against illegal poppy cultivation have destroyed illicit poppy cultivation spread over 16 kanals of land in Kamalkote Uri, Madian Uri, Poshnag Kreeri, Zaspora Tangmarg, Pazalpora Tangmarg, Khamindarpora Tangmarg, Mehrajpora Kungamdara, Cheksari Pattan and Dangerpora Pattan and have registered nine cases under NDPS Act and arrested 29 persons during the last five months.

Police spokesman said that continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs, police have arrested a drug peddler in Shopian and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A special police team during naka checking at Adijan Reshingari intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee but was apprehended tactfully by the alert party. During search, officers were able to recover eight grams of brown sugar like substance from his possession. He has been identified as Rahul Ahmad Dar of Khanabal Anantnag. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

