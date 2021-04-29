29 succumb to Covid amid record deaths across Chandigarh tricity

Amid mounting numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths, 29 people succumbed to the virus in the tricity on Wednesday, the highest single-day figures since the outbreak last March.

The tricity has been breaking its own record for the past three days, which account for 67 deaths.

On Wednesday, Mohali recorded 12, Chandigarh 11 and Panchkula six deaths, which are also their all-time highs.

Meanwhile, 2,159 people tested positive, the second highest after the record 2,201 logged on April 23.

While Mohali reported 867 cases, 772 people tested positive in Chandigarh and Panchkula crossed the 500 mark for the first time with 520 fresh cases.

Though Panchkula reported the least number of cases and deaths in the tricity, it broke its own previous records, nonetheless.

P’kula logs 500+ cases for first time

Among the six dead, there were two men, aged 28 and 50, who had no underlying conditions. The remaining were senior citizens with comorbidities.

The district also crossed the 20,000 mark with 520 new cases. As many as 20,312 people have tested positive so far, of whom 17,672 have been cured and 194 have died, leaving 2,446 active cases.

Amid a record surge, hospitals are stretched to their limit across the tricity.

After recording 11 deaths thrice in four days, Mohali district set another record with 12 fatalities on Wednesday. The death toll has climbed to 579, with April accounting for 143 (or 25%) of the total. Meanwhile, the infection tally stands at 44,825, of which 8,757 cases are active and 35,489 have been cured.

In Chandigarh, a 22-year-old man was among the 11 people who succumbed to the virus. The number of active cases has gone beyond 6,000 for the first time, with 6,306 people still to be cured. As many as 41,122 people have tested positive so far, of whom 34,359 have recovered and 457 have died.