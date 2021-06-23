29-year-old killed, brother injured in Amritsar road rage assault

A 29-year-old man was killed and his younger brother was injured in an assault allegedly by a police sub-inspector’s son and his aides over a road rage incident in the Kot Mitt Singh area of Amritsar city on Monday night.

The deceased, Avtar Singh, who worked with an Amritsar-based liquor contractor, was declared dead by doctors at the Amritsar civil hospital. Avtar’s brother Hira Singh was referred to the surgical ward of the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

The police have identified the suspects as Anter Kahlon (prime accused), his aides Happy, Jaskaran Bholu, Ghulla, Gursimran, Vimal, Jaskaran and Jagroop Bamrah, all residents of Amritsar. Antar’s father Tejinder Singh is posted in the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing in the city. Officials said they are trying to identify more accused.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “The incident took place around 10:30pm when Avtar, Hira and four others were on their way to Kot Mitt Singh area from Taran Wala bridge in a Mahindra Bolero car. They came across the other group coming from the opposite side in another Bolero and a motorcycle near a dargah (tomb). A quarrel ensued between the two parties over passing of their vehicles.”

“The quarrel turned ugly and the accused assaulted Avtar and his associates with iron rods and baseball bats,” he added.

“Avtar recently helped the police seize illicit liquor due which the accused nursed a grudge against him. Antar, who was recently elected president of an engineering college in Amritsar,” said Hira.

Avtar is survived by his wife and three children.

The DCP said they were also investigating the family’s allegations.

Sultanwind station house officer (SHO) Parneet Kumar said, “We are conducting raids to nab all the accused.”

A case under sections 302 (murder), 323 (hurt), 324 (hurt by dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting with weapons), 149 (every member) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.