2-day ‘national workshop on streets and public spaces’: Vibrant public spaces must to bring positive change in lives of citizens, says Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir summer capital Srinagar is hosting a two-day ‘national workshop on streets and public spaces’ from Thursday with mayors, municipal commissioners and chief executive officers of 100 smart cities of the country in attendance. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha speaks during the flagging off ceremony of the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign, in Srinagar on Thursday. (PTI)

The workshop was inaugurated by J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha who expressed gratitude to the ministry of housing and urban affairs for organising the national workshop in Srinagar.

“Most important element of a city is its people. With infrastructure and modern facilities, it is equally important to have vibrant public spaces to enhance aesthetics, ensure quality of life and bring positive change, solace in the lives of the citizens,” Sinha said while welcoming the dignitaries.

“Srinagar Smart City is a role model for other cities of the country with impactful pedestrian plazas, recreational spaces by the waterfronts. One can feel the soul of this city with excellent urban design of streets and public spaces,” he said.

Kunal Kumar, joint secretary of Smart Cities Mission, said a workshop of this scale and stature has never been organised in Srinagar before. “Never before have officials from across India come to Srinagar, and especially never to learn from Srinagar. It is because of the impactful streets and public spaces projects developed under Srinagar Smart City that the mission has today allowed us to host the first national workshop on streets and public spaces,” he said.

At the inaugural session, the LG talked about various initiatives like Srinagar square, beautification of ghats to revive water transport, rejuvenation of lakefront, heritage conservation of Old City, beautification of under-utilised spaces “making Srinagar a great inspiration for experts”.

Athar Amir Khan, CEO, Srinagar Smart City, welcomed the delegates from across the country and applauded the Smart Cities Mission in bringing public spaces to the front and centre of development of the nation.

“We cannot undervalue the role of good public spaces for building social cohesion. Of course, public spaces are good for health, wellness and overall quality of life, but in Srinagar, we are seeing how it is stitching our community back together,” he said.

