Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
2-day orientation programme for Haryana MLAs from Feb 14

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 12, 2025 06:00 AM IST

A two-day orientation programme for members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly will be held on February 14 and15.

Notably, this will be Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s first visit to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha since the formation of the 15th Legislative Assembly. (HT File)
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla will be the chief guest, while chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the special guest. Speakers from various state legislative assemblies will also attend, an official spokesperson said.

Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan said the training sessions for MLAs will take place in the House, with special arrangements being made across the campus. A team from the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies will conduct sessions on various subjects.

Notably, this will be Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s first visit to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha since the formation of the 15th Legislative Assembly.

Meanwhile, an official spokesperson said that Arun Kumar, who was working in the Lok Sabha, has been appointed as the secretary of speaker Harvinder Kalyan.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
