2-day Punjab assembly session likely from July 10

The Punjab government is likely to convene a two-day session of the state assembly starting July 10. While there is no official word provided so far for calling the session, it is understood that the government plans to discuss its anti-drug campaign, in addition to conducting legislative business. A meeting of the state cabinet has been scheduled for July 7. Earlier, the state assembly held a special one-day session on May 5 on the water issue amid a stand-off with Haryana over the distribution of water from the Bhakra dam.

Earlier, the state assembly held a special one-day session on May 5 on the water issue amid a stand-off with Haryana over the distribution of water from the Bhakra dam. During the special session, a resolution was unanimously passed, stating that not a single drop of water will be given from the state’s share to the neighbouring state. The previous session was adjourned, but not prorogued.