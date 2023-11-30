2-day winter session: Punjab assembly clears four bills without discussion

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday passed four bills without any discussion, minutes before Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan adjourned the House sine-die. The Opposition, Congress, which was miffed over the winter session not being extended for discussion on important issues staged a walked out in protest. (HT Photo)

As the Speaker asked the ministers to table the bill, leader of opposition (LoP) and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa asked him about the extension of the duration of the assembly session to discuss important issues like law and order, drug menace etc.

“We wanted this session to be extended by at least three to four days,” said Bajwa.

The Speaker told Bajwa that all important issues have already been discussed in the House. He said that the issues of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, law and order, and drugs have been discussed in the session.

To this, Bajwa said, “We need time to discuss these issues. There has to be a detailed discussion. You cannot have it in Zero Hour for two minutes. Law and order cannot be discussed this way.”

When the Speaker did not heed their requests, the Congress members rushed to the well of the House.

“You promised a longer session, but you are concluding it without any discussion on important issues concerning the state. It is injustice with the public,” said Bajwa as he walked out with other Congress MLAs in protest.

In the meantime, the House adopted all the bills without any discussion.

The four bills that were unanimously passed include the Transfer of Property (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Registration (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023, all presented by Punjab revenue minister Bram Shanker Jimpa and the Punjab Canal and Drainage Bill-2023, presented by state water resources minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi said the SAD is supporting the bills as it will help generate more income, which can be used to pay back debt, which the AAP government is taking.

The Punjab Canal and Drainage Bill, 2023, is aimed at ensuring hindrance-free canal waters to farmers and land owners for irrigation purposes, maintenance, repair and timely cleanliness of canals, drainages and natural water courses.

The Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023, provides for certain provisions for smooth levy and collection of stamp duty.

The Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had proposed holding the winter session after governor Banwarilal Purohit prorogued the budget session held in March this year.