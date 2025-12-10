2L looted from petrol pump at gunpoint in Jalandhar village

Two unidentified miscreants, at gunpoint, looted ₹2 lakh from employees of a petrol pump located in Dhaliwal Qadian village late Monday night. The whole incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed at the site. A case has been registered under Sections 304 (robbery) and 125 (endangering life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant sections of the Arms Act. (HT Photo)

The surveillance footage shows the two individuals taking two petrol pump employees hostage at gunpoint. They proceeded to thrash both workers before forcibly taking a cash bag containing the cash and fleeing the scene. The victims were briefly seen attempting to chase the robbers, but they were forced to step back after the accused allegedly threatened to open fire at them.

Upon being alerted by the petrol pump station owner, police teams were dispatched to the location. Station house officer (SHO) Gurmeet Ram of the Lambra Police Station confirmed the incident. “The police teams were rushed to the spot after the owner of the petrol pump station reported the matter to the police,” he stated, adding that, “We have been looking into recordings of other CCTV cameras installed in the nearby areas to gather more detail about the accused.”

He further added that authorities have received vital clues regarding the identification and movement of the accused, and employees working at the petrol pump station are currently being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

