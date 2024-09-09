2nd list for Haryana polls out: Congress fields Brijendra against Dushyant from Uchana Kalan

Announcing names of nine party candidates for the 2024 assembly polls, the central election committee of the Congress on Sunday fielded former BJP member of Parliament (MP) Brijendra Singh from Uchana Kalan constituency. Grandson of former chief minister Bansi Lal, Anirudh Chaudhary, who was fielded from Tosham assembly constituency by the Congress, will take on his cousin and Bansi Lal’s granddaughter Shruti Choudhry of the BJP. (HT File)

With this, the Congress has announced candidates for 41 assembly constituencies out of a total of 90 so far. Four Jats, two Punjabi Khatris, two backward classes and a Brahmin candidate figure in the Sunday’s list.

A former IAS officer, Brijendra Singh, who on a BJP ticket from Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2019 had quit the party to join the Congress in March this year. His father Birender Singh, a former Congressman who had joined the BJP in 2014, has also made a U-turn to join back the Congress. Brijendra will be pitted against former deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala.

Bansi Lal’s grandson, granddaughter face off in Tosham

Grandson of former chief minister Bansi Lal, Anirudh Chaudhary, who was fielded from Tosham assembly constituency by the Congress, will take on his cousin and Bansi Lal’s granddaughter Shruti Choudhry of the BJP.

Balram Dangi, son of former minister Anand Singh Dangi has been fielded from Meham assembly constituency while Manju Choudhary, wife of Gujjar leader Mula Ram is party’s candidate from Nangal Chaudhary. Mula Ram contested the 2019 assembly election on a JJP ticket and lost by about 20,000 votes to BJP candidate Abhe Singh Yadav.

As expected, the party announced the candidature of former ministers Ashok Arora and Paramvir Singh from Thanesar and Tohana assembly constituencies, respectively. Former assembly speaker Kuldeep Sharma is party’s candidate from Gannaur assembly seat.

Two new faces – Mohit Grover from Gurgaon constituency and Vardhan Yadav from Badshahpur constituency — were also given tickets by the central election committee. Mohit Grover is the son of party’s former district president Madan Lal Grover while Vardhan Yadav is a Youth Congress leader.