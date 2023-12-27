3 active Covid cases in Chandigarh

The city got three active Covid cases with one more fresh infection from Sector 43 on Tuesday. The variant of the case is yet to be ascertained. The recently identified Covid positive patient is currently undergoing mandatory home isolation in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After a gap of almost 35 days, the first positive case was detected on December 23 where a 43-year-old woman tested positive, while the second infection was reported on Monday.

The recently identified Covid positive patient is currently undergoing mandatory home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the health department conducted tests on at least 32 samples. The health department will send the samples for genome sequencing of these cases to know about the variant. Since the onset of the first wave of Covid, a total of 14,22,729 samples have been tested. Among these, 1,00,702 had turned positive for the virus. The reported count of Covid-related deaths in the city stands at 1,185.

As the country experiences a surge in Covid cases of the JN.1 sub-variant and heightened risk of respiratory diseases in winter, experts at PGIMER have advised residents, especially the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, to take precautionary measures such as wearing masks at crowded places.