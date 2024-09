Former BJP MLA Sukhwinder Mandi joined the Congress party on Saturday after he was denied ticket from Badhra assembly seat. Former BJP MLA Sukhwinder Mandi joined the Congress party on Saturday after he was denied ticket from Badhra assembly seat. (HT File)

A Congress statement said former minister and two-time MLA from Karnal Jaiprakash Gupta also quit the BJP to join the Congress. JJP functionary Yogesh Sharma Hilalpuria also joined the party on Saturday, the statement added.