3 carjackers who targeted cabbie near Mohali airport arrested

Solving a carjacking case from September 30, police have arrested three Patiala youths. The accused in the custody of Zirakpur police. The snatched car was recovered from them. (HT Photo)

Identified as Prabhjot Singh, 23, Nitish Sharma, 23, and Akashdeep Sharma, 19, all residents of Banur, Patiala, the accused had targeted a cab driver while he was asleep in his car in a service lane near Chatt light point in Zirakpur.

Prabhjot, according to police, was previously also booked in a theft case by Banur police.

Releasing a press statement on Saturday, police said a team led by CIA inspector Harminder Singh apprehended the accused from Sector 35, Chandigarh, and Banur on October 12.

Police recovered the stolen cab, weapons used in the crime and a stolen mobile phone from the accused.

Victim Ashok Kumar of Shimla had told police that he had come to the city for a pick up from the Mohali airport. As he reached Mohali much earlier, he stationed his Toyota Glanza (HP-01A-8533) at a service lane near Chatt light point in Zirakpur to take rest before heading to the airport at 6 am.

Around 2.30 am, three men smashed the driver side glass of his vehicle, and brandished a sword and knife, demanding his car keys.

Fearing for his life, Ashok said, he surrendered the keys, following which the accused fled with his car towards Mohali.

The accused struck again five days later, this time robbing a motorcyclist of his mobile phone and belongings in Block G, Aerocity, on October 5 using the snatched car, police said.

The victim, Parv of Aerocity, was returning home from Sector 67 around 1.30 am, when he was targeted by the weapon-wielding gang. Both cases were probed by the Zirakpur police station.