Sun, Aug 31, 2025
3 Chandigarh cops suspended for seeking 12k in bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 06:10 am IST

Those suspended include head constable Suresh Kumar, head constable Mukhram, and senior constable Pardeep Kumar, all posted at Police Station, Industrial Area

Three Chandigarh police personnel, including two head constables and a senior constable, have been suspended following serious allegations of bribery and immoral activities.

Mukhram was also accused of calling for a girl and engaging in immoral acts in a closed room, while Suresh allegedly remained present. (HT Photo for representation)
The action comes after a complaint, backed by video evidence, accused the policemen of extorting money and engaging in misconduct while on duty.

According to the suspension order, the trio has been relieved from duty with immediate effect and shifted to the Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh. The suspension follows a complaint filed by Balindra, a resident of Karnal, who alleged that on April 8, 2025, he witnessed head constable Pardeep demanding 12,000 in bribe “on behalf of his SHO” at a Sector 30 market spa center. The complainant claimed to have secretly recorded a video of the transaction on his phone.

The complaint further alleged that head constables Suresh and Mukhram later arrived at the spot and collected another 7,000 as their share. Mukhram was also accused of calling for a girl and engaging in immoral acts in a closed room, while Suresh allegedly remained present.

The complainant, who said he tried to approach senior officers the same day but failed, expressed fear in his complaint that the accused policemen might conspire against him or implicate him in false cases. Chandigarh police conducted an inquiry into the matter after receipt of the complaint.

