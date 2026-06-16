3 Chandigarh Police teams in Jammu amid hunt for Sector 11 cashier’s killers

Three police teams have reached Rajouri in Jammu in search of the three men involved in shooting a chemist store’s cashier (Janki Das) in Sector 11, officials said on Monday. After the police got CCTV footage of the unmasked suspects from Kajheri village, investigators said all three hailed from Rajouri. Officials said the police teams include one each from the operations cell, crime branch and district crime cell. The three supects who were captured on CCTVs in Kajheri village in Sector 52.

Officials, wishing not to be named, said though the accused’s identities were confirmed, they hadn’t reached home so far. Police are still investigating the motive behind the murder, while they are also trying to establish where they escaped to.

The autorickshaw driver, who drove the accused to Sector 52, has been rounded up. He was not aware of their identity. He informed police that the three men were talking to each other in Punjabi. Officials also said that after changing their clothes in Kajheri, they later took a Volvo bus to Punjab.

Punjab’s anti-gangster task force (AGTF) has also been informed about the incident. The shooter behind the killing of Chamanpreet Singh, alias Cheeni, in Sector 9 was also arrested by the AGTF.

Meanwhile, the body of Janki Das was handed over to his family after a postmortem examination and he was cremated in his village near Rohru in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. Officials said the postmortem report confirmed that 11 bullets were fired at him while one remained lodged in his shoulder.

Got extortion call, says Sector 19 shopkeeper

Meanwhile, a shopkeeper from Sector 19 has complained to the police that he received an extortion call. Officials have lodged a daily diary report (DDR) and are investigating the matter.

The police have ramped up security around the city with nakas put up near some of the major markets. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have also been deployed at the Sector 11 market for the shopkeeper’s security.

Traders flag security concerns

A delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) on Monday met UT director general of police Sagar Preet Hooda, demanding enhanced policing, increased patrolling and installation of barriers in market areas following the murder of a chemist store’s cashier in Sector 11.

The delegation, led by CBM president Sanjeev Chadha, mentioned in their memorandum that the killing had shaken chemists and shopkeepers in Sector 11. The delegation said the DGP assured that efforts were being made to trace and arrest the culprits at the earliest. He said Chandigarh Police had already initiated steps to strengthen market security.

The DGP also urged trader bodies to ensure that market welfare associations deploy private security and traffic personnel at entry and exit points of markets to supplement police efforts.