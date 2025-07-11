3 children drown in pond in Kaithal

Three children drowned after slipping and falling into a pond in Kaithal, the police said on Thursday. The victims, cousins aged between eight and nine years, were playing near the pond in Saran village when the incident occurred on Wednesday. The soil around the pond had become slippery due to recent rains, which caused the children to allegedly lose their footing and fall in. The victims, cousins aged between eight and nine years, were playing near the pond in Saran village when the incident occurred on Wednesday. (HT File)

A girl playing nearby alerted the locals, who quickly rushed to the pond and attempted to rescue the children. By the time they were taken to the hospital, it was too late to save them, officials said.Following the incident, a team from the Titram Police Station arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

3 labourers killed as petrol pump wall collapses due to rain

Three labourers were killed after the wall of a petrol pump allegedly collapsed on them in the Palwal district due to heavy rain and storm, the police said on Thursday.

Three other labourers were also seriously injured and were admitted to the BK Hospital and later referred to a higher centre in Delhi. The incident occurred late Wednesday night in Softa village during heavy rains, when the wall of the petrol pump collapsed on six labourers who were allegedly returning home from work, the police said.

Two individuals died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries later. The three injured individuals are receiving treatment, with one in critical condition and two have been referred to a Delhi hospital, the police said. A senior police officer informed that the deceased labourers have not been identified yet, and that efforts are underway to identify them.