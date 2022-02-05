Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3 dead, 153 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

3 dead, 153 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana currently has 1,745 active Covid cases, of which 1,600 are in home isolation, 142 are admitted at private hospitals and three at government hospitals.
As many as 14 patients, including six Ludhiana residents, are on ventilator support. The total deaths due to Covid in Ludhiana, has increased to 2,238. (HT File)
As many as 14 patients, including six Ludhiana residents, are on ventilator support. The total deaths due to Covid in Ludhiana, has increased to 2,238. (HT File)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Three persons succumbed to Covid-19 while 153 more persons were found infected with the virus in Ludhiana on Friday.

The deceased include two males, aged 77 and 71 from Shimlapuri and Rattowal village in Raikot respectively, and a 21-year-old woman from Kailash Nagar.

The district currently has 1,745 active cases, of which 1,600 are in home isolation, 142 are admitted at private hospitals and three at government hospitals.

As many as 14 patients, including six Ludhiana residents, are on ventilator support. The total deaths due to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, has increased to 2,238.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out