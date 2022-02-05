3 dead, 153 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana

Three persons succumbed to Covid-19 while 153 more persons were found infected with the virus in Ludhiana on Friday.

The deceased include two males, aged 77 and 71 from Shimlapuri and Rattowal village in Raikot respectively, and a 21-year-old woman from Kailash Nagar.

The district currently has 1,745 active cases, of which 1,600 are in home isolation, 142 are admitted at private hospitals and three at government hospitals.

As many as 14 patients, including six Ludhiana residents, are on ventilator support. The total deaths due to Covid-19 in Ludhiana, has increased to 2,238.