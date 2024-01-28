3 drug peddlers arrested in Kishtwar

Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered “heroin-like substances” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway. (iStock)

Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle carrying three persons at Malipath area of Kishtwar, they said.

The trio was identified as Asif Kabir, Arif Hussain and Tariq, officials said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, they added.