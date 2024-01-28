 3 drug peddlers arrested in Kishtwar - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 3 drug peddlers arrested in Kishtwar

3 drug peddlers arrested in Kishtwar

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Jan 28, 2024 09:36 PM IST

The trio arrested in Kishtwar on Sunday was identified as Asif Kabir, Arif Hussain and Tariq, officials said

Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered “heroin-like substances” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway. (iStock)
A case has been registered and investigation is underway. (iStock)

Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle carrying three persons at Malipath area of Kishtwar, they said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The trio was identified as Asif Kabir, Arif Hussain and Tariq, officials said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On