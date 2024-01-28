3 drug peddlers arrested in Kishtwar
, JammuPress Trust of India
Jan 28, 2024 09:36 PM IST
The trio arrested in Kishtwar on Sunday was identified as Asif Kabir, Arif Hussain and Tariq, officials said
Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered “heroin-like substances” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.
Acting on a specific tip-off, a police team intercepted a vehicle carrying three persons at Malipath area of Kishtwar, they said.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here
The trio was identified as Asif Kabir, Arif Hussain and Tariq, officials said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, they added.
Share this article