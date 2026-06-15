3 Haryana residents killed, two injured in Nagrota road mishap

Three people were killed and two others injured when their car collided with a truck along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near here early Sunday, officials said. The accident occurred in the Jagti-Karli area of Nagrota at around 2.15 am, leaving the car extensively damaged, the officials said. A car collides with a truck along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, in Jammu, on Sunday. Three people were killed and two others were injured. (PTI)

While two persons died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries in the Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu, the officials said and identified the deceased as Sikander Saifi, Shakti and Mohit Verma, all residents of Haryana.

Two other injured -- Deepak Verma and Kuldeep Sharma -- were admitted in the hospital, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over the death of three people from Haryana in the road accident.

“The chief minister has expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident near Nagrota in which three persons from Haryana lost their lives and two others sustained injuries,” the office of the chief minister posted on X.

It said Omar conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

“The CM directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured,” the office of chief minister added.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident.

The LG mourned the deaths of three Haryana residents and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. “Deeply grieved to learn about the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident near Jagti, Nagrota. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the early recovery of the injured. I have directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected families,” Sinha said in his message.