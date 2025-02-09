Three held with illegal weapon, 7 cartridges in Mohali

Sohana police nabbed three persons, suspected of being involved in multiple snatchings and robberies, with an illegal weapon and seven live cartridges near Bathlana village in Mohali district on Friday. Mohali police have denied trio’s links with gangsters. (HT File)

The arrested persons, all residents of Ludhiana district, have been identified as Sandeep Singh of Rajewal village, Kulwant Singh alias Kalu of Samrala, and Gurshan Singh alias Sharan of Balion.

According to the police, a tip-off led to the arrests. The police said they had received information that four suspects involved in snatchings and robberies were travelling from Manakpur village towards Mohali. “A check post was set up near the Bathlana bus stand, where three of them were nabbed, while the fourth, identified as Aman Vailey from Haido village, managed to flee,” said an investigator.

“We have recovered a country-made pistol and seven live cartridges from them. Kalu has a criminal background, having been previously booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” the investigator added.

The police said the accused were likely planning a robbery when they were apprehended.

The three arrested suspects were presented before a local court on Saturday and were remanded to three days of police custody for further interrogation. Authorities are now investigating their intentions and the source of the illegal weapon. However, police have denied any links to gangsters in this case.

“All accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sohana police station,” the investigator said.