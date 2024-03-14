 3 Indians among 4 try to enter US illegally from Canada, held | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / 3 Indians among 4 try to enter US illegally from Canada, held

3 Indians among 4 try to enter US illegally from Canada, held

ByHT Correspondent, Washington
Mar 15, 2024 12:49 AM IST

US Border Patrol agents arrested the four, including a woman, on March 12. The investigation concluded that all four people were undocumented non-citizens.

Three Indian nationals are among four people arrested in Upstate New York after they jumped off a moving freight train coming from Canada in their bid to enter the US illegally.

Border patrol agents assigned to the Buffalo Station spotted four people jumping off a moving freight train on the International Railroad Bridge in the city of Buffalo.
Border patrol agents assigned to the Buffalo Station spotted four people jumping off a moving freight train on the International Railroad Bridge in the city of Buffalo.

US Border Patrol agents arrested the four, including a woman, on March 12. The investigation concluded that all four people were undocumented non-citizens.

Border patrol agents assigned to the Buffalo Station spotted four people jumping off a moving freight train on the International Railroad Bridge in the city of Buffalo.

The men left the woman who became immobile due to an injury and were caught shortly after a foot pursuit. The injured woman received first aid from Erie County Sheriff’s deputies and US Customs and Border Protection officers (CBP). After treatment, the woman was transported by ambulance to a local medical centre.

Border patrol agents were able to identify that the woman and two men were from India and the third man was from the Dominican Republic.

The three men are being processed for removal and detained in Batavia Federal Detention Facility awaiting a deportation hearing for charges under Sections 212 and 237 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, a media release said.

The woman remains at a local medical centre awaiting further medical treatment.

“This is a great example of how our Border Patrol agents, CBP officers and law enforcement partners work tirelessly to protect the Western New York area,” said chief patrol agent Thomas G Martin, US Border Patrol Buffalo Sector.

