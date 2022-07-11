3 injured in police action against protesting jobless PTI teachers
: Three unemployed PTI teachers, including a woman, were injured as police tried to stop them from marching towards chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence during a protest here on Sunday.
The police action came after the protesters jumped barricades installed outside the entrance of the private colony where the CM’s residence is located. Police had to use force to send the protesters to the other side of the barricades. An ambulance was called at the protest site to shift the injured teachers to the civil hospital.
“The cops manhandled and cane-charged us. Three union members fell unconscious during this and they were rushed to the hospital,” Rajpal, 34, from Jalalabad, who is also a state committee member of the PTI teachers’ union, said.
“A female protester fell unconscious after a cop hit her head. We were not expecting this from CM Bhagwant Mann’s government,” he added.
However, the Sangrur police refuted the allegations.
Sangrur SP (D), Palwinder Singh Cheema said, “police did not cane-charge anyone. We had briefed cops before the protest to control the law-and-order situation without using any force, even if the protesters do.”
The protesters were demanding the government to release the merit list of 646 physical education teachers (PTI).
According to them, the then state government had started the recruitment of PTI teachers in 2011. However, the issue went to the Punjab and Haryana high court in the same year. In November 2021, the court had directed the state government to complete the recruitment process.
-
Ludhiana | TADA accused among 4 held for robbing jewellery store
Three days after a jewellery shop in Gobindgarh village near Jugiana railway crossing was robbed, police arrested four men on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd, Daljeet Singh of Bajra Colony of Meharban, Rohit Jordan of Tibba area of Gurdaspur and Jatinder Singh of New Vijay Nagar. Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said the accused were nabbed on Sunday. Rohit is a pharmacist who was known to Daljeet.
-
Ludhiana | Four car-borne men fire at couple in road rage case
Four car-borne miscreants opened fire at a couple in another car after the latter asked to give way on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near Bachhittar Nagar on Saturday. Complainant Lakhbir Singh of Begoana village said he, along with his wife, was returning home on Saturday night when a car that was ahead of them applied brakes suddenly.
-
Ludhiana | Trader hurt in firing during clash between two groups; one arrested
One person was injured in a firing incident during a clash between two groups in Jiyalal Wali Gali of Moti Nagar on Saturday night. As per information, members of the two groups had gathered for a settlement meeting during which one of the groups opened fire, leaving one person injured. The rival group nabbed one of the accused while the rest of the accused managed to escape. Some people intervened for settlement between both groups.
-
{Jalandhar Hindu priest murder} India seeks action against Canada-based KTF chief Hardeep Nijjar, his aide
India has asked Canada to treat as a priority investigation into two persons based in the country who were recently chargesheeted in a case relating in the killing of a priest in Punjab's Jalandhar in January 2021. Self-styled chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, Hardeep Singh Nijjar belongs to Jalandhar but is presently residing at Surrey in British Columbia, while Moga resident Arshdeep's last known location was in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Punjab govt launches drive to detect drug abuse among inmates
The Punjab government on Sunday launched a 'Drug Screening Drive' for diagnosing drug abuse among jail inmates. Under the pilot project, the Ropar district Jail successfully conducted the screening of all the 950 inmates present in the jail. The screening was conducted in the presence of special DGP Prisons Harpreet Sing Sidhu, IG Prisons Roop Kumar and DIG Prisons Surinder Singh, and Superintendent Jail Kulwant Singh.
