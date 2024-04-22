3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang held with illegal weapons

Jalandhar : The Jalandhar police commissionerate on Sunday arrested three members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. The Jalandhar police commissionerate on Sunday arrested three members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

Police have recovered three pistols and six live cartridges from them.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Lalit, alias Lucky, from near the Urban Estate, Phase-1, gurdwara, and recovered a country-made illegal pistol along with two cartridges from him following which the case was registered against him under the Arms Act.

Police said during interrogation, Lalit revealed that his friends Nikhil, alias Bholu, and Parasdeep had killed one Rajdeep Sethi, alias Veenu, on March 14 in Amritsar. He said though the Amritsar police had nabbed Sahilpreet, alias Sohi, Abhi Gill and Sanju Randhawa in the case, Nikhil and Parasdeep were on the run.

“On Lalit’s identification, Nikhil and Parasdeep were arrested from Muraina in Madhya Pradesh with two illegal weapons,” he said.

Nine criminal cases were pending against Nikhil and seven against Parasdeep, Sharma said.

During investigation, the accused revealed that they procured weapons to eliminate rival gang members, the police said.