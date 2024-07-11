3 miscreants hold 55-year-old woman captive, rob cash, jewellery

At least three masked miscreants allegedly held a 55-year-old woman captive in her house in Guru Nanak Nagar at Tajpur road on Wednesday and robbed cash, jewellery and a mobile phone, officials said. Sub-inspector Janak Raj, who is investigating the case, said that after receiving the complaint, a case under sections 307, 115(2), 351 (2), 61 (2) and (3)5 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. (iStock)

They added that the victim was home alone at the time of the incident.

On being informed, the Division Number 7 police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police registered a first-information report (FIR) against three accused.

One of the accused was identified as Harwinder Singh of Adarsh Colony in Mundian and his two aides are unidentified so far.

The victim, Prem Lata, said in her statement that on July 9, three miscreants barged into her home and overpowered her. The accused thrashed her and held her captive. The accused broke open the locks of the almirahs and stole cash, jewellery and her phone, she alleged.

The woman added that a day before the robbery, one of their acquaintances, Harwinder Singh, had turned up at their house. He enquired about the routine of her husband and other family members.

The woman suspected Harwinder Singh. The police have booked Harwinder and two unidentified accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.