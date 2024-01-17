3 Moga men nabbed with 1 kg heroin, illegal weapon

Ludhiana The team of special task force (STF) Ludhiana Range arrested three Moga residents after recovering 1.07 kg heroin and a pistol from them on Wednesday. Ludhiana Range STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said they received information about a delivery of heroin in Singhpura village. (iStock)

The arrested accused have been identified as Davinder Singh alias Lovepreet, 22, Dharminder Singh alias Dharminder, 28, both of Singhpura village, Moga, and Iqbal Singh alias Bunty, 32, of Khosa village, Moga. Davinder runs a grocery shop and Dharminder also works there, while Iqbal is an AC mechanic.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Ludhiana Range STF in-charge inspector Harbans Singh said they received information about a delivery of heroin in Singhpura village. Following the tip-off, a raid was conducted and the accused were arrested from a tubewell room.

The team recovered 515 gm heroin, an electronic weighing machine and 20 pouches from Davinder, 290 gm heroin from Dharminder and 265 gm heroin along with a .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges from Iqbal.

A case under sections 21, 21C, 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and section 25 of Arms Act has been registered at the STF police station, Mohali.

The accused have been involved in peddling drugs for the past two years, police said. Dharminder is facing trial in three cases while Iqbal is facing around six FIRs registered under charges of snatching and theft, said the inspector.