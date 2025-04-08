3 more groups dissociate from Hurriyat: Amit Shah during J&K visit

The Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front have disassociated themselves from separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference, Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday. Union home minister Amit Shah being welcomed by Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on his arrival in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)

He said that the move demonstrated people’s trust in the Constitution.

The announcement came in the midst of Shah’s three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Three more organisations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people’s trust in the Constitution of India within the Valley,” he wrote on X.

The home minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organisations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it.

Four groups affiliated with the Hurriyat Conference-- J&K Tahreeqi Isteqlal, J&K Tahreek-I-Istiqamat, J&K People’s Movement and the Democratic Political Movement-- had renounced separatism last month and expressed their faith in the vision of a unified India under Modi.

The move is being seen as a major success for the government’s efforts to integrate the Union Territory and restore lasting peace. This latest development follows similar announcements by other separatist factions, signaling a growing shift towards reconciliation in the Valley.

Shah then had termed the development a big victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of building India into a developed, peaceful and unified country.

The development follows the home ministry’s decision on March 11 to ban two organisations -- the Awami Action Committee, led by prominent Kashmiri cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen, headed by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari -- for five years over alleged anti-national activities.

In the recently concluded budget session, Shah told Parliament that from 2019-24, 14 major Hurriyat-linked organisations were banned. He asserted that the Hurriyat, once a mediator in talks with Pakistan, has now been dismantled. Shah made the remarks during a discussion on the MHA’s functioning in the Rajya Sabha on March 21.

Shah criticised previous governments for their “lenient approach” toward terrorism, alleging they avoided strong actions due to fear of losing vote banks. In contrast, he emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism has been firmly implemented.