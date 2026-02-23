3 more inmates brought on production warrant in Ludhiana central jail violence case

. The inmates were booked under Sections 109, 115(2), 132, 221, 121, 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 52-A of the Prison Act. (HT File)

Two months after violence at the Ludhiana Central Jail, police on Saturday brought three more accused on a production warrant for questioning, taking the total number of inmates examined in custody to 17 out of 22 booked in the case.

The accused — Ranjit Singh of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri; Charandeep Singh of Mattewal village, Amritsar; and Baljit Singh of Shri Muktsar Sahib — were produced before the court, which remanded them to two days in police custody.

Investigating officer ASI Dinesh Kumar said police suspect the December violence was pre-planned. He added that applications have already been moved seeking custody of the remaining accused for further questioning.

The Division No 7 police had registered a case against at least 22 inmates for allegedly assaulting jail superintendent Kulwant Singh Sidhu, DSP (security) Jagjit Singh, warder Parminder Singh, sub-inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO of Moti Nagar police station, and two CRPF personnel — B Venketeshwar and Bhupinder Singh — who sustained injuries.

According to police, the accused first scuffled on December 16, 2025. When jail officials intervened, they allegedly attacked them with iron rods, sticks and bricks uprooted from flower beds on December 17.

The inmates were booked under Sections 109, 115(2), 132, 221, 121, 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 52-A of the Prison Act.