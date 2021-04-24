3 Nepalese nationals held with 13kg heroin in Mohali’s Lalru

The Lalru police arrested three Napalese nationals, including a woman, with 13kg heroin on Thursday evening.

The accused have been identified as Amrit Pun, 21, Shakti Uli, 21, and Kamla Barai, 34, all from Nepal.

Lalru station house officer (SHO) Sukhbir Singh said a police patrolling team had spotted the trio near Peer Baba Dargah on Ambala-Chandigarh highway. All three were carrying some bags. On checking, cops discovered heroin in it. “Amrit Pun was possessing 5.2 kg heroin, Shakti Ali had 5.2 kg heroin and the woman was carrying 3.2kg heroin,” said the SHO.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the two men previously worked as labourers in Shimla. The woman, Kamla Badai, is a housewife and her husband works in Saudi Arabia. The trio had brought the contraband from Nepal and planned to sell this to their permanent customers in Punjab and Shimla.

A case under Section 18/61/85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at Lalru police station.

Couple arrested with 260gm heroin

Mohali police on Friday arrested a couple and recovered 260gm heroin from their possession. The couple was operating from Peermuchalla in Zirakpur and has been taken on police remand.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Manoj Sharma, a resident of Hansi in Haryana, and Aishwarya Nagpal, a resident of Zirakpur. Both were residing in a rented accommodation in Peermuchhala of Dhakoli. They were arrested while they were waiting for their clients.

The SSP said during preliminary interrogation, the couple revealed that they had been procuring the heroin from a Nigerian national in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar and selling it to their clients in Mohali, Dhakoli, Zirakpur, Panchkula and Chandigarh.