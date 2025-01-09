3 of Bambiha gang nabbed from Faridkot

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three more members of Davinder Bambiha gang and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three more members of Davinder Bambiha gang and recovered illegal weapons from their possession. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Harpreet Singh of Bargari, Gurpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh of Behbal Kalan village in Faridkot district. A .32 bore pistol was seized from them.

Late on Tuesday night, Faridkot police had arrested two members of the Bambiha gang after an exchange of fire near Bir Sikhan Wala village in Jaito sub-division. Police claim the five accused are close associates of category-A gangster Harsimranjit Singh, alias Simma Behbal, who faces 26 criminal cases.

“An accomplice of Simma Behbal, Harpreet Singh alias Happy Godara, was arrested on January 5 in connection with an Arms Act case. On the basis of human and technical intelligence, two associates of Simma were arrested after an exchange of fire on Tuesday,” said Faridkot senior superintendent of police Pragya Jain.

“Later on Wednesday, two more associates Simma -- Lovedeep and Gurpreet -- were arrested with a .32 bore pistol and three cartridges. These accused were wanted in a criminal case registered at Bajakhana police station,” said Jain.

The SSP said the gangsters carried unlicensed firearms and misused weapons for illegal activities.