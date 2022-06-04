3 of family killed after car hits stray animal in Sangrur

Three members of a family, including a child and his mother, died after their car overturned and fell into a field after colliding with a stray animal on the Bathinda-Patiala highway near the Sangrur bypass on Friday.

Two other members of the family are critical and undergoing treatment at the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. The incident took place at 9 am when they were going to Ganganagar from Panchkula.

The deceased have been identified as three-year-old OM, his mother Mona Rani, 33, and his grandfather Dinesh Baboo, 77.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamaljeet Singh said, “Atul Prashar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, who is working in the army and was posted at the Chandimandir Cantonment in Panchkula, was going with his family to Ganganagar, as he was transferred there. When they reached near Sangrur, their car collided with a stray animal and fell into a field.”

“Atul’s younger son, his wife and father died in the accident while he and his seven-year-old son, Adhruv, are at the hospital. Atul was driving the car,” said the ASI.