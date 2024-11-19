3 of Ludhiana honoured for innovative teaching

As many as three teachers from the district were honoured at the Punjab Teacher of the Year Award-2023 event, organised by the Khalsa Global Reach Foundation and supported by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), in Amritsar on Monday. Among the 10 educators shortlisted across the state, Ludhiana stood out with the maximum number of recipients. As many as three teachers from the district were honoured at the Punjab Teacher of the Year Award-2023 event, organised by the Khalsa Global Reach Foundation and supported by the SCERT in Amritsar on Monday. (HT Photo)

Rumani Ahuja, a mathematics teacher at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, received the Award of Honor. Along with a trophy, a certificate and a citation, she was presented with a cash prize of ₹25,000 which she donated to the school welfare fund.

Known for her creative teaching methods, Ahuja has redefined how mathematics is taught. Her innovative use of 3D images, coloured paper and technology has made math accessible and enjoyable for students. “I want to make mathematics creative and ensure that students are no longer fearful of the subject,” she shared.

Ahuja’s contributions go beyond the classroom. Recognised as a resource person by the Punjab education department, she has trained numerous math teachers and developed educational content available on social media platforms. Her outstanding work has earned her several accolades, including the Malti Gyan Peeth Puraskar (2023) and the State Teacher Award (2022).

Karamjit Singh, a Punjabi teacher at Government High School, Kheri Jhameri, received the Punjabi Bhasha Ratan Puraskar along with a cash prize of ₹10,000. Singh has revolutionised Punjabi learning with his engaging methods, including singing lessons, QR codes, augmented reality and multimedia content.

With over 800 educational videos and 10 children’s books to his credit, Singh’s dedication has left an indelible mark on Punjabi education. His works have been included in textbooks by the Punjab School Education Board and the CBSE. He has collaborated with students from Chhattisgarh to create educational videos.

Singh’s contributions have earned him numerous honours, including the National Teacher Award by the central government and a ₹1.15 lakh prize for his original lullaby, Lori.