chandigarh news

3 Pakistani drones retreat after BSF opens fire in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Pathankot

Updated on Oct 07, 2021 03:05 AM IST
A BSF jawan patrolling the barbed fence on the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab. The drones were spotted on Tuesday night, claim officials.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Amritsar

Three drones purportedly from Pakistani retreated on Tuesday night after the Border Security Force (BSF) troopers opened fire to prevent their entry into the Indian territory in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts.

Even as massive combing operations were launched by the personnel of the BSF and the Punjab Police along the barbed wire fence at the international border in the two districts, nothing suspicious was found.

BSF deputy inspector general (DIG, Gurdaspur) Prabhakar Joshi said, “The first incident was reported near the Bohar Wadala border outpost (BoP) in Gurdaspur. At 7:25pm, two women constables of the 89-Battalion heard the sound of a drone coming from across the border. The women troopers, who saw the drone with a blinking light, opened fire at them. A head constable also joined them but the drone managed to return before crossing the barbed-wire fence.”

The second incident, the DIG said, took place at the same time near the Kasyam Barman BoP in Pathankot district. “Troopers of the 121-Battalion opened fire at the drone which entered the Indian territory after crossing the fence. The third drone was spotted at around 9:55pm near the Dorangla police station in Gurdaspur district. When the 58-Battalion personnel resorted to firing, it returned to Pakistan.”

Joshi said a full-night search operation was launched with the help of the police. “Our troops are on alert and are working 16-18 hours a day to thwart such attempts at the border,” he said.

