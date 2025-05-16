3 schoolkids among 15 injured as HRTC bus overturns in Solan

At least 15 people, including three schoolchildren, were injured as a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus overturned in Solan district around 7.40 am on Friday, said officials. People stand near an overturned HRTC bus at Arki in Solan district on Friday. (PTI)

The accident occurred near Sariyang village when the pressure pipe of the bus burst while it was en route to Shimla from Sheelghat in Arki, passengers claimed.

The bus conductor said 35 people were on board at the time of the incident.

A police officer said the driver rammed the bus on a hill side to save the passengers after the malfunction.

“The bus overturned after hitting the hill side. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained,” the police officer added.

All the injured were taken to the nearby hospital in Arki. Officials said 10 people were discharged after first aid and all the injured are out of danger.

The bus conductor, Hiralal, said the accident happened as the pressure pipe of the vehicle burst. He said that as soon as the driver applied brakes, the bus hit the hill and overturned.