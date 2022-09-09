3 shooters of ‘Ravi Gujjar gang’ held with weapons, heroin

Jalandhar rural police have claimed to arrest three shooters of Ravi Gujjar alias Ravi Balachauriya gang with 3 pistols and 40 grams of heroin. The accused have been identified as Dilbagh Singh alias Baga, Gursewak Singh alias Guri and Balwinder Singh alias Brand. Accused Balwinder Singh also fired bullets during the election rally of former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala in January 2022.

Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Sarabjeet Singh said that ASI Bhupinder Singh held a suspicious man while patrolling at Dyalpur-Kartarpur road. “After searching, police recovered 40 grams heroin and one country-made pistol from his possession. The accused was identified as Dilbagh Singh and police registered a case against him under sections 21B, 61, 85 of the NDPS act and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms act at police station Kartarpur. Dilbagh Singh confessed that he bought two more country-made pistols from Madhya Pradesh and sold one pistol to the accused Gursewak Singh alias Guri and another to Balwinder Singh alias Brand. Both were held by the police”, SP stated.

SP Singh also mentioned that Balwinder Singh alias Brand had fired shots at Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi with the attention to killing him during an election rally of former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala in January. A case was also registered against him under sections 307, 427, 506, 148,149 of IPC and 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms act, SP said.

SP Sarabjeet Singh also said that accused Dilbagh Singh had a tiff with Happy Jatt, a shooter of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. “Accused Dilbagh Singh had 5 cases registered against him under various sections, while Gursewak Singh and Balwinder Singh had 2 cases each. We are probing backward and forward links of the accused and there is the possibility of more arrests in the case”, SP said.