3 shooters of ‘Ravi Gujjar gang’ held with weapons, heroin
The accused have been identified as Dilbagh Singh alias Baga, Gursewak Singh alias Guri and Balwinder Singh alias Brand. Accused Balwinder Singh also fired bullets during the election rally of former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala in January 2022
Jalandhar rural police have claimed to arrest three shooters of Ravi Gujjar alias Ravi Balachauriya gang with 3 pistols and 40 grams of heroin. The accused have been identified as Dilbagh Singh alias Baga, Gursewak Singh alias Guri and Balwinder Singh alias Brand. Accused Balwinder Singh also fired bullets during the election rally of former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala in January 2022.
Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Sarabjeet Singh said that ASI Bhupinder Singh held a suspicious man while patrolling at Dyalpur-Kartarpur road. “After searching, police recovered 40 grams heroin and one country-made pistol from his possession. The accused was identified as Dilbagh Singh and police registered a case against him under sections 21B, 61, 85 of the NDPS act and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms act at police station Kartarpur. Dilbagh Singh confessed that he bought two more country-made pistols from Madhya Pradesh and sold one pistol to the accused Gursewak Singh alias Guri and another to Balwinder Singh alias Brand. Both were held by the police”, SP stated.
SP Singh also mentioned that Balwinder Singh alias Brand had fired shots at Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi with the attention to killing him during an election rally of former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala in January. A case was also registered against him under sections 307, 427, 506, 148,149 of IPC and 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms act, SP said.
SP Sarabjeet Singh also said that accused Dilbagh Singh had a tiff with Happy Jatt, a shooter of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang. “Accused Dilbagh Singh had 5 cases registered against him under various sections, while Gursewak Singh and Balwinder Singh had 2 cases each. We are probing backward and forward links of the accused and there is the possibility of more arrests in the case”, SP said.
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
