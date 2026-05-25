3 siblings drown after family jumps into Bhakra canal near Rajpura

A Mohali-based couple, along with their three minor children, jumped into Bhakra canal near Rajpura in an alleged suicide pact on Sunday, police said. A team of local divers later recovered the bodies of the two sisters, aged 13 and 11, and their seven-year-old brother. (HT File)

While locals rescued the couple, aged 40 and 38, their three children — two girls and a boy — drowned after being swept away by the strong current.

A team of local divers later recovered the bodies of the two sisters, aged 13 and 11, and their seven-year-old brother. The family belongs to Maujpur village near Landran in Mohali district, police said.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the family arrived at the Bhakra canal branch near Mandoli village on a motorcycle. Eyewitnesses alleged that the couple first threw the three children into the canal and then jumped in themselves.

Patiala police said they registered a case against the children’s paternal grandparents based on the statement of their father, who alleged that prolonged harassment by them drove them to take the extreme step.

Police said further investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. The role of family disputes and alleged harassment are being examined.

Jarnail Singh Bhullar, station house officer, Kheri Gandiyan police station, said, “We are registering a case against the grandparents of the deceased children on the statement given by their father.”

The children’s bodies were sent to the Rajpura civil hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation was underway, said police.