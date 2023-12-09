3 terror suspects nabbed, unaccounted cash recovered

Security forces on Friday arrested three terror suspects and recovered unaccounted cash from their SUV in Mahore Tehsil of Reasi district, said officials. The trio was travelling in a SUV in Mahore town. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“We have arrested three terror suspects and recovered unaccounted cash in a successful operation aimed at breaking the terror nexus in the district,” said police officials.

As a follow up to the arrest of two terror operatives (OGWs) in Budhal area of Rajouri district on December 6 and based on confirmed inputs, the suspects were intercepted at a joint army- police checkpost, they added

The trio was travelling in a SUV in Mahore town.

“The unaccounted cash would probably have been used for funding of terror activities, which have recently been impacted by the elimination of foreign terrorists by the security forces,” they added.