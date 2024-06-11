3 traffickers held with 8kg heroin in Amritsar

Three drug traffickers, part of a trans-border narcotic smuggling network, were arrested and 8kg heroin was seized from their possession, the police said on Tuesday. The items that have been seized by the Amritsar police.

Those arrested have been identified as Gursahib Singh, a resident of Jhanjoti village in Amritsar, Sajan Singh of Bhakna Kalan village and Satnam Singh of Kot Khalsa village, all in Amritsar district.

“Apart from recovering heroin consignment, the police teams have also recovered one .30 bore pistol, 26 live cartridges from their possession and impounded their car and a motorcycle, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

Yadav said that the counter-intelligence wing of Amritsar received a tip-off that some drug smugglers have retrieved the huge consignment of heroin dropped via drone from the Indo-Pak border near Dharamkot Pattan village and intend to further deliver this consignment to drug supplier Satnam Singh near Kot Khalsa village opposite Khalsa College in Amritsar.

“Acting swiftly, police teams led by DSP CI Amritsar Balbir Singh laid a special checkpoint at Adda Khusro Tahli and apprehended Gursahib and Sajan, when they were travelling on their motorcycle and recovered 7.5 kg heroin and 16 live cartridges from their possession,” he said.

The DGP said later police teams laid a trap and also arrested drug supplier Satnam Singh from the area of Kot Khalsa and recovered 500gm heroin and one .30 bore pistol along with 10 live cartridges from his possession and impounded his car.

Yadav said as per preliminary investigations, the accused persons were in touch with the Pakistan-based drug smuggler and were supplying heroin across the state after importing it from Pakistan.

“Probe has also revealed that the Pakistan-based drug smuggler has used drones to deliver this drug consignment from across the border, he said, adding that further investigation is going on to find out backwards and forward linkages to unveil the entire network.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.