3 vehicles gutted in fire caused by pile-up on Panipat-Jalandhar NH

Three vehicles caught fire following a pile-up on Panipat-Jalandhar national highway on Sunday. Flames and smoke billow out of the truck that overturned and caught fire after an accident with another vehicle, at Goraya in Jalandhar on Sunday. (ANI)

The incident happened near Goraya when a car rammed into a chemical-laden truck. The situation turned critical after fire engulfed the truck soon after the accident.

In the meantime, another vehicle hit the vehicles engulfed in fire. However, no causality has been reported. The fire brigade teams from Phagwara rushed to the spot to control the fire.