3 years on, multiple SITs but no challan in Majithia drug case

While the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has constituted the fifth special investigation team (SIT) to look into the 2021 drug case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, the fact remains that the probe teams have so far failed to make any substantial headway in the high- profile case registered during the previous Congress government. Bikram Singh Majithia

Assistant inspector general (AIG) Varun Sharma has been made the new SIT head, according to the Punjab government order dated March 31. He has replaced deputy inspector general (DIG) Ropar Range HS Bhullar. The two other members of the new SIT are: Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana and SP, NRI (Patiala), Gurbans Singh. Varun Sharma was member of the outgoing SIT. All earlier SITs were headed by the rank of DIG and above and it is the first time that it is being headed by an AIG-rank officer.

With a raft of SITs reporting no clinching evidence against Majithia so far, the Akali leader has been daring the Mann government to file a challan against him in the court.

Political vendetta allegations

The office of the director, Bureau of Investigation, said the decision to reconstitute the SIT was take “on administrative grounds.” Majitha, however, says the AAP government is frustrated as earlier probes have failed to find anything against him. “Perhaps, the chief minister should head the SIT. He is baffled and bewildered (with no outcome),” Majithia said while talking to HT.

Majithia, it is learnt, have appeared before the SITs more than 10 times, the latest being two weeks ago. However, none of the SITs have reached any conclusion and have failed to file challan against the former minister.

Previous SIT head Bhullar, had in a press conference on March 17, said the probe team found suspicious transactions in the firms linked to former minister and his family. “The SIT has now widened their investigation into the case and had already started the legal process to extradite the other accused in the case (Satpreet Satta, Parminder Pindi and Amarinder Singh Laddi) who are settled abroad. We will try to get blue corner notice issued against other three accused,” Bhullar had said after grilling Majithia.

Majithia, on his part, has been alleging political vendetta. “Since 2013, they have been accusing me of being involved in drug trade. After 12 years, they have found nothing. This proves the case is driven by political vendetta,” Majithia added. “With every new SIT, the rank of its head is lowered. They started by appointing a DGP-rank officer, and have now downgraded it to an AIG. It proves that government wants to bring junior police officers on board as they are more pliant and can further their (govt’s) agenda,” Majitha alleged.

49-page FIR

Majithia was booked during the tenure of Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government in December 2021. The first SIT was headed by AIG Balraj Singh. After the Mann government took over in 2022, it replaced AIG Balraj with IG Rahul S. In May 2023, IGP (Patiala Range) MS Chhina was made the SIT head, replacing Rahul S. Chhina was promoted to the rank of ADGP and continued to conduct probe into the case as the SIT head till he retired in December 2024. In January 2024, the government set up another SIT under DIG Bhullar.

Majithia was booked on the basis of the report prepared by then head of special task force (STF) against drugs, Harpreet Singh Sidhu. ED deputy director Niranjan Singh had grilled Majithia on December 26, 2014, to record statement in money laundering allegations while probing the Bhola drug racket case. Bhola was the first one to name Majithia in the drug case before the media while being produced in court in Mohali in January 2014.

According to the 49-page FIR registered at the State Crime Police Station in Mohali, Majithia has been booked for cognisable offences under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises, etc. to be used for commission of an offence), 27 (A) ( whoever is financing any activities indulging in production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transportation, use or consumption, import and export or deal in any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the NDPS Act. These sections have the provision of imprisonment up to 10 years along with fine as decided by the court.