3 youths die in Ferozepur village under mysterious conditions

Mystery surrounds the death of three youths in Lakkho Ke Behram village of Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur, on Tuesday night. Mystery surrounds the death of three youths in Lakkho Ke Behram village of Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur, on Tuesday night. (Representational image)

According to family members, all three had been reportedly struggling with drug addiction for several years.

One of the youths, who was suspended from his job due to drug addiction, died in his sleep after his health deteriorated late at night. Another one collapsed after falling sick, while the third one reportedly consumed drugs before his death in the early hours.

The deaths follow that of another villager, who also succumbed to alleged drug abuse on Monday morning.

Manjit Singh, superintendent of police (investigation), Ferozepur, confirmed the death of the three youths.

“We are awaiting statements or complaints. Once received, stern action will follow,” the SP said.