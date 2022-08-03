30 booked a day after drug peddler forcibly freed from police station
A day after a 20-year-old alleged drug peddler was forcibly freed by a mob from Chawinda Devi police post under Majitha sub-division, the rural-district’s police have booked 30 people under various stringent charges, including attempted murder.
Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 14 persons, including three women, who were part of the multitude that allegedly stormed into the police post and freed Akashdeep Singh by overpowering cops at the police station. However, Akashdeep continued to evade arrest even after the passage of 24 hours.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Manmohan Singh said 30 people, including nine by name, have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 379 (theft), 379-B (2) (snatching), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.
The identified accused who are booked by name are Nirvail Singh alias Naila and Nirmal Singh alias Tehla of Wariam Nangal village, and Jagdish Singh, Labha Singh, Vir Pal Kaur, Biro, Billo Lali, Bunty and Monu of Chawinda Devi village.
The DSP, however, didn’t disclose the name of the arrested persons. He said one of the arrested accused was Akashdeep’s brother.
“Some of the arrested accused have already been facing several criminal cases and we are examining their past activities. Our raids are still on to nab Akashdeep,” he said, adding that they can’t rule out the involvement of gangsters in freeing Akashdeep.
Akashdeep was arrested at around 4:00 pm on Monday by a team of the Chawinda Devi police station and 9gm of heroin was recovered from his possession. A case under sections of the NDPS Act was registered against him.
The DSP said, “after Akashdeep’s initial questioning, he was being prepared to be shifted at the Kathunangal police station at around 9:30 pm. In the meantime, more than 30 people barged into the police post and forcibly released the accused, with his handcuffs intact, from custody.”
A purported video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, in which dozens of people, including women, can be seen in physical altercation with some cops. An Instagram post in which Akashdeep is seen with another young man with an opened handcuff chain is also doing the rounds on social media.
The DSP said when Akashdeep was freed from the custody, only four cops were in the police post.
“It is suspected that some of the persons possessed firearms and other weapons while committing the crime. Our cops on duty had also received minor injuries during the melee,” he said, adding that those who had freed the accused from the custody may have been involved in drug peddling business with Akashdeep.
Jalandhar deputy mayor resigns from Congress after his suspension from party
Deputy mayor of Jalandhar Harsimranjit Singh Bunty on Tuesday resigned from the Congress, a day after state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring suspended Bunty for 'anti-party activities'. Clarifying his stance, Bunty said that some senior party leaders were provoking state party president Warring against him. Warring, in the suspension letter dated August 1, had said that the party has suspended Bunty for his anti-party activities and creating indiscipline in the party for 6 years.
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
4 Punjab cities to get potable canal water supply: Minister
KAPURTHALA Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday said the state is all set to provide potable canal water to four of its major cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. This step is being taken to save the rapidly depleting groundwater, the minister said during his visit to Kapurthala. In the first phase, four big cities would get canal water under a 25 to 30 year plan, he said.
Pune RTO starts drive against illegal bike-taxis, 35 seized
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against illegally-running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike-taxis. As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally-running, app-based bike-taxis and despite repeated warnings and action taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike-taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
