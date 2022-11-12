30 IPS officers transferred in major Punjab Police reshuffle

In a major reshuffle in the state police, the Punjab government on Saturday transferred 30 IPS officers and three officers of the state cadre.

Kuldeep Singh has been posted as special director general of police (DGP), special task force (STF), replacing Harpreet Singh Sidhu. B Chandra Sekhar has been posted as additional DGP (Prisons), also replacing Sidhu.

The state government appointed LK Yadav as the new head of the Bureau of Investigation in place of Chandra Sekhar.

RK Jaiswal posted as IG, STF, SPS Parmar as IG, Bathinda Range

RK Jaiswal, who had been awaiting posting, has been posted as inspector general, STF, in place of Gurinder Singh Dhillon, who now has been posted as IG, law and order.

SPS Parmar has been posted as IG, Bathinda Range, relieving MS Chhina of the additional charge, Naunihal Singh, IG, personnel, with additional charge as IGP, crime, and IGP, PAP-II, Arunpal Singh as IGP, provisioning, Shive Kumar Verma as IGP, security, and Jaskaran Singh as Amritsar police commissioner with additional charge of IG, PAP, Jalandhar, relieving Arunpal Singh.

Kaustabh Sharma has been transferred as IG, human rights, with additional charge as IG, Ludhiana range, relieving SPS Parmar. Gursharan Singh Sandhu, IG, Jalandhar Range relieves S Boopathi, who has been posted as DIG, provisioning, with additional charge as Jalandhar police commissioner. Inderbir Singh has been posted as DIG, administration, PAP, Jalandhar Cantt, while Narinder Bhargav has been transferred as joint director, Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, replacing Inderbir Singh and Gurdial Singh as DIG, anti-gangster task force.

Ranjit Singh has been posted as DIG, Ferozepur Range, replacing Jaskaran Singh. Mandeep Singh Sidhu has been posted as commissioner of police, Ludhiana, Naveen Singla as DIG, administration, in the rank and pay of AIG.

Sandeep Garg new Mohali SSP, Kanwardeep heads for Ferozepur

Sandeep Garg has been posted as the Mohali SSP in place of Vivek Sheel Soni, who has been posted as the Ropar SSP. Nanak Singh is the new Mansa SSP in place of Gaurav Toora, who has been posted as AIG, personnel-II. Kanwardeep Kaur is the new Ferozepur SSP in place of Surendra Lamba, who is the new Sangrur district police chief.

Gurmeet Singh Chauhan has been posted as SSP, Tarn Taran, replacing Ranjit Singh, while Varun Sharma is the new Patiala SSP, replacing Deepak Pareek, who has been posted as AIG, personnel-I, in place of Nanak Singh.

Sachin Gupta has been posted as AIG, provisioning, in place of Balwant Kaur, a PPS officer, while Opinderjit Singh Ghumman has been posted as the Muktsar SSP in place of Sachin Gupta. Manjit Singh is the AIG, state disaster relief force, Balwant Kaur, AIG, transport, and Harmeet Singh Hundal, also a PPS officer, has been posted as AIG, GRP, with additional charge as AIG, AGTF.