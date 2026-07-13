30 lakh SIR forms submitted during 2-day special camps: Punjab CEO

As part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, more than 30 lakh voters filled and submitted their enumeration forms during the two-day special camps organised at polling booths across Punjab. Residents submit documents to the booth-level officer during a special camp organised as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls at Model Town, Patiala, on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra said the camps were held on July 11 and 12 at all polling booths in the state. Voters deposited their completed enumeration forms with booth-level officers (BLOs) during the camps.

Mitra said the house-to-house collection of enumeration forms was still underway and will continue till July 24, adding that more than 1.30 crore electors had submitted their enumeration forms in the last 18 days.

In an appeal to voters, the CEO urged electors who had yet to submit their enumeration forms to immediately contact their respective BLOs. “To ensure that every eligible elector’s name features in the draft electoral rolls to be published on August 3, it is essential that filled enumeration forms are deposited with BLOs within the stipulated deadline,” Mitra said.

Claims and objections may be filed from August 3 to September 2, while the disposal of claims and objections will be carried out between August 3 and September 28. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

Mitra urged all eligible citizens to actively participate in the special camps and ensure that their electoral details were complete, accurate and up to date, thereby contributing to free, fair and transparent elections.