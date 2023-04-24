Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Poonch attack: 30 people detained for questioning, hunt on for terrorists

Poonch attack: 30 people detained for questioning, hunt on for terrorists

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu
Apr 24, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Around 30 people have been detained for questioning in the search for terrorists who ambushed an Army truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, killing five personnel. The Jammu-Poonch national highway has reopened for vehicular traffic, and the Army's Northern Commander has reviewed the security in the border area.

Around 30 people have been detained for questioning so far as security forces conducted a massive search operation to track down the terrorists who ambushed an Army truck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch killing five personnel last week, officials said on Sunday.

Army Commander Northern Command Lt General Upendra Dwivedi during his visit to the Command Hospital where survivors of Thursday's terror attack are being treated in Udhampur. (PTI)
Necessary action is being taken against the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack, the Army’s Northern Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said during an interaction with the personnel who survived the ambush in the dense forest area of Bhata Dhurian on Thursday.

A stretch of the Jammu-Poonch national highway which was closed following the ambush was reopened for vehicular traffic on Sunday.

In a tweet on its official handle, the Army’s Northern Command shared Lt Gen Dwivedi’s visit to the Command Hospital in Udhampur and interaction with the survivor.

“Dwivedi interacted with the survivor...and assured that necessary action is underway,” it tweeted along with two pictures of the soldier.

The Bhata Dhurian forest area has for long remained a preferred infiltration route for terrorists from across the Line of Control because of its topography, dense forest cover and natural caves.

Dwivedi reviewed the security in the border area and the ongoing combing operation to track down the terrorists.

The Northern Command said in a tweet that he was briefed on the actions undertaken so far and exhorted the troops to be steadfast in their resolve.

While the search operation was underway amid a high alert in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, vehicular movement on the Jammu-Poonch highway resumed Sunday morning after remaining suspended since Thursday evening, officials said.

They said traffic was earlier diverted to other routes to secure the highway which connects the twin border districts with Jammu.

Some of the people who passed through the scene of the attack said a traffic signboard put up by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) bore three bullet marks and the road stretch was strewn with vegetables and fruits.

The officials said around 30 people have been detained for questioning so far.

