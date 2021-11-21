30-year-old civil engineer shot dead in Kapurthala, accused flee in his vehicle

A 30-year-old civil engineer was shot dead in broad daylight by three men who also took away his new Mahindra Bolero SUV near Ibban village on Kapurthala-Jalandhar national highway on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Balwinder Singh of Tarn Taran district who was a contractor with National Highways Authority of India and working on the Delhi-Katra project.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh and other senior police officials rushed to the spot. The accused, booked for murder, have been identified as Harkrishan Singh of Dhapai village, and Sukhwinder Singh and Lovepreet Singh of Ibban village of Kapurthala district. Police said they were members of a gang.

According to the FIR registered on the complaint of victim’s brother Gurwinder Singh, Balwinder was conducting a survey for the Delhi-Katra expressway for acquiring land when the accused carrying pistols walked up to him and demanded car keys. “Balwinder resisted and the accused fired at my brother. The accused fled from the spot in our vehicle,” Gurwinder said.

Gurwinder Singh rushed Balwinder to Kapurthala civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. Sources said the accused were arrested but nobody confirmed the same officially.