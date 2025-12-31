30-year-old man dies as gun goes off accidentally in Fazilka

A 30-year-old man was killed late on Monday night after a loaded pistol accidentally went off at his residence in Balluana assembly segment of Fazilka district. A 30-year-old man was killed late on Monday night after a loaded pistol accidentally went off at his residence in Balluana assembly segment of Fazilka district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The deceased has been identified as Harpinder Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Dhani Sucha Singh. Police said the post-mortem examination of the body was conducted on Tuesday afternoon, following which it was handed over to the family.

Station house officer (SHO), sadar police station, Ravinder Sharma said that statements of the deceased’s father, Darshan Singh, were recorded and proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were initiated. Preliminary investigation suggests the death was accidental.

According to the police, CCTV footage from inside the house revealed that Harpinder was sitting on a sofa with a few close relatives. A pistol was tucked into his waistband. As he stood up from the sofa, the loaded weapon accidentally went off, and the bullet hit him in the abdomen, leaving him critically injured.

Family members rushed him to the government hospital, from where doctors referred him to a higher medical centre. However, Harpinder succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Bathinda.

Police said Harpinder had recently returned from abroad and had settled in his native village. He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.