31 held in drug, illicit liquor cases in a fortnight in Sangrur

In a crackdown against substance abuse, Sangrur police registered 27 cases and arrested 31 persons between December 28 and January 10.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said that as part of an anti-drug campaign, 17 cases were registered and 24 persons arrested. Police recovered 149 grams of heroin, 60 kilograms of poppy husk, 75 grams of sulpha, and 1,980 narcotic pills.

Additionally, 10 cases were registered against people involved in the illegal alcohol trade, leading to seven arrests and the seizure of 131.25 litres of illicit liquor and 450 litres of lahan.

One case was registered under the Arms Act, in which two persons were arrested with a 32-bore pistol and three cartridges. Police also registered a case under the Gambling Act, in which a person was arrested and ₹4,750 cash was recovered.

SSP Chahal appealed to the public to continue supporting the police in their efforts to stop drug abuse. He said the police have been holding meetings with village panchayats, sports clubs, and local leaders to discuss ways to prevent drug abuse. Over the last week, police officers met people in 35 villages and towns to raise awareness about the risks of drugs and encourage citizens to report drug dealers.