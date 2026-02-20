31 years on, KCF militant held by UP ATS from Mohali

An alleged militant associated with the banned Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), who had been absconding since 1995 after being out on bail, was arrested from Punjab by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Noida police, officials said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh Dhillon, alias Dayal Singh aka Rakesh Sharma Chhinda, originally from Kapurthala in Punjab, was apprehended on February 18 from Mohali district, where he had been residing, they said. The accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh Dhillon, alias Dayal Singh aka Rakesh Sharma Chhinda, originally from Kapurthala in Punjab, was apprehended on February 18 from Mohali district.

According to officials, Dhillon was allegedly an active member of the banned outfit and was wanted in a case registered at Sector 20 police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar under the Arms Act.

He was arrested in the case in April 1993 after an AK-56 rifle and 121 cartridges were recovered from his possession, and was subsequently granted bail by a court in December 1993.

He appeared before the authorities on a few occasions after being granted bail, but went absconding since August 16, 1995, and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the court, officials said.

The Noida unit of the ATS received intelligence inputs about his presence in Mohali. They said the input was developed through technical and human surveillance and coordination with other agencies, culminating in his arrest after nearly 31 years on the run.

The accused, around 63 years of age now, has been taken into custody for further legal proceedings, officials added.