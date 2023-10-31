News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 31-year-old biker crushed under PRTC bus in Patiala

31-year-old biker crushed under PRTC bus in Patiala

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Oct 31, 2023 08:30 AM IST

As per information, the biker had got onto the overbridge, meant only for buses, from the wrong side. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the bus stand purportedly showed a security guard asking the biker go back. It was while exiting the overbridge that the biker was run over by the PRTC bus coming from opposite side.

A motorcyclist was crushed under a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus at Patiala’s new bus stand on Monday.

Minutes before the incident, a guard asking the biker to go back as he had taken a wrong route. (HT Photo)
Minutes before the incident, a guard asking the biker to go back as he had taken a wrong route. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh, 31, of Kheri village of the district.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per information, the biker had got onto the overbridge, meant only for buses, from the wrong side. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the bus stand purportedly showed a security guard asking the biker go back. It was while exiting the overbridge that the biker was run over by the PRTC bus coming from opposite side.

A video of the tragedy is being circulated on social media platforms.

Following the incident, biker was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors. The deceased was returning after dropping his wife and children at the bus stand when the mishap took place.

Acting on the complaint of the deceased’s father, Patiala police have registered a case against the PRTC driver under Section 304-A (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

PRTC chairperson Ranjodh Singh said the incident was unfortunate. Later in the evening, Patiala deputy commissioner issued a notice to PRTC general manager (GM) — who is the administrative head of the new bus stand, and sought a report within two days. The DC also asked the GM to ensure no other vehicle enters the bus lanes of the overbridge.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out